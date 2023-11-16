Beazer: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $55.8 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $55.8 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.80 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $645.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $158.6 million, or $5.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.21 billion.

Beazer shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.24, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

