Beasley: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $67.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Naples, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $60.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 83 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.05.

