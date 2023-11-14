Beam Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beam Global (BEEM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beam Global (BEEM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $16.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.8 million.

Beam Global shares have fallen 65% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 61% in the last 12 months.

