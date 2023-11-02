BCE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $512.1 million. The…

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $512.1 million.

The Verdun, Quebec-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The Canada’s largest telecommunications company posted revenue of $4.53 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.56 billion.

BCE shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCE

