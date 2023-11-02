Baytex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $95…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $95 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $867 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.53. A year ago, they were trading at $5.43.

