Bausch: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $378 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

Bausch expects full-year revenue in the range of $8.59 billion to $8.71 billion.

Bausch shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 3% in the last 12 months.

