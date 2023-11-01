Bausch + Lomb: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $84…

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $84 million in its third quarter.

The Vaughan, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $986.9 million.

Bausch + Lomb expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion.

Bausch + Lomb shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLCO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.