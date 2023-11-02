Barrick Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $368 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $368 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The gold and copper mining company posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period.

