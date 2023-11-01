Barrett: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $18.2…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $18.2 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.68 per share.

The human resources management company posted revenue of $273.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.96 billion.

Barrett shares have fallen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $89.96, a rise of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

