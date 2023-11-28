Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $997 million.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $997 million.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.8 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.12 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.49 billion, or $4.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.95 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have fallen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BNS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.