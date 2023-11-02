Bandwidth: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.1 million in…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its third quarter.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The enterprise software developer posted revenue of $152 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Bandwidth said it expects revenue in the range of $153 million to $155 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $589 million to $591 million.

Bandwidth shares have dropped 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.78, a fall of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAND

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.