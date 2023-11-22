Banco Macro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $24.5 million.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had earnings of 33 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.16 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

Banco Macro shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.72, a rise of 74% in the last 12 months.

