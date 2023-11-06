Banco Itau: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) on Monday reported net income of $1.71…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) on Monday reported net income of $1.71 billion in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Sao Paulo, said it had earnings of 17 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $17.84 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.28 billion, beating Street forecasts.

