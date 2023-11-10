Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Banco Bradesco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Banco Bradesco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 5:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBDO) on Thursday reported net income of $696.7 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Sp Brazil, Brazil, said it had earnings of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $10.65 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.65 billion, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBDO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBDO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up