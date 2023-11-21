Banco BBVA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $31.5 million.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had earnings of 15 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.02 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $5. A year ago, they were trading at $2.70.

