Banco BBVA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $31.5 million.
The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had earnings of 15 cents per share.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.02 billion, which topped Street forecasts.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $5. A year ago, they were trading at $2.70.
