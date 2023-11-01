Bally’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bally’s Corporation (BALY) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $61.8 million,…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bally’s Corporation (BALY) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $61.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of $1.15 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The hotel casino operator posted revenue of $632.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $634.3 million.

Bally’s expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

Bally’s shares have decreased 53% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 60% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BALY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BALY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.