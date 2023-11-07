Ballard: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Tuesday reported a loss…

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $62.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The fuel cell technology company posted revenue of $27.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.7 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.56. A year ago, they were trading at $5.37.

