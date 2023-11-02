Ball: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $203 million. The…

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $203 million.

The Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The metal packaging company posted revenue of $3.57 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.88 billion.

Ball shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

