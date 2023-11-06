Bain Capital Specialty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $33.9 million.…

BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $33.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 55 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $72.4 million in the period.

Bain Capital Specialty shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.72, an increase of 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCSF

