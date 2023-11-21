Baidu Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $916 million, after reporting…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $916 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of $2.50. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.80 per share.

The web search company posted revenue of $4.72 billion in the period.

Baidu Inc. shares have fallen almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 16% in the last 12 months.

