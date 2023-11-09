Babcock & Wilcox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Thursday reported a loss of…

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Thursday reported a loss of $116.9 million in its third quarter.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.35 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 18 cents per share.

The power generation equipment company posted revenue of $239.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.31. A year ago, they were trading at $4.44.

