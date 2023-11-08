B2Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.1…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $477.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.10. A year ago, they were trading at $3.36.

