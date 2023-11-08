B. Riley Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $73.8…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $73.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $2.53. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $1.59 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $462.3 million in the period.

