Ayala Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADXS) on Monday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Monmouth Junction, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.53.

The company’s shares closed at 82 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.90.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADXS

