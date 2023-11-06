Axsome: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $62.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $62.2 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.32 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.24 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $57.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.9 million.

Axsome shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 14% in the last 12 months.

