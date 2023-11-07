Axon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $59.4 million.…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $59.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $413.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $393.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Axon said it expects revenue in the range of $417 million to $420 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.55 billion.

Axon shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $216.37, a rise of 46% in the last 12 months.

