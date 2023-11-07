AxoGen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in…

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 1 cent per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $41.3 million in the period.

AxoGen expects full-year revenue in the range of $154 million to $159 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.93. A year ago, they were trading at $11.03.

