Axis Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $188.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $2.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.49 billion.

Axis Capital shares have increased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $57.92, a climb of 7% in the last 12 months.

