Axcelis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $65.9 million.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.99 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The semiconductor services company posted revenue of $292.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Axcelis said it expects revenue in the range of $295 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.1 billion.

Axcelis shares have increased 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $127.50, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

