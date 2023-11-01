Axalta Coating Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (AP) — GLEN MILLS, Pa. (AP) — Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings…

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (AP) — Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $72.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Mills, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The high-performance coating system maker posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

Axalta Coating Systems shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

