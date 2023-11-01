VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Aware: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 4:08 PM

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Aware Inc. (AWRE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.1 million.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The biometrics software provider posted revenue of $6.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.08. A year ago, they were trading at $1.58.

