Avnet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $2.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The distributor of electronic components posted revenue of $6.34 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Avnet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.35 to $1.45.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6 billion to $6.3 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Avnet shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $46.14, a climb of 14% in the last 12 months.

