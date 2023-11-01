Avista: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $14.7 million,…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $14.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The utility posted revenue of $379.6 million in the period.

Avista expects full-year earnings to be $2.27 to $2.37 per share.

Avista shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 23% in the last 12 months.

