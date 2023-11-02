Avient: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Avient Corp (AVNT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Avient Corp (AVNT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $5.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Avon Lake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The maker of resins used in plastic pipe and other products posted revenue of $753.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $783.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Avient expects its per-share earnings to be 47 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $2.30 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.13 billion.

Avient shares have fallen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 10% in the last 12 months.

