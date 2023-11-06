Avantax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Avantax, Inc. (AVTA) on Monday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its third…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Avantax, Inc. (AVTA) on Monday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The owner of TaxAct tax prep software and the HD Vest financial services firm posted revenue of $192.3 million in the period.

Avantax shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVTA

