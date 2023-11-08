Avadel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36.3 million in its…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.4 million.

Avadel shares have increased 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 64% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVDL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVDL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.