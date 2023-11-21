Autodesk: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $241 million.…

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $2.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.91 to $1.97.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.43 to $7.49 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.47 billion.

Autodesk shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $217.42, an increase of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADSK

