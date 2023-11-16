Aurora Mobile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported a loss of $928,000 in…

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported a loss of $928,000 in its third quarter.

The Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The provider of mobile data services posted revenue of $10.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.