AudioEye: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, AudioEye said it expects revenue in the range of $7.9 million to $8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.59. A year ago, they were trading at $5.53.

