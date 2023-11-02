AudioCodes: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOD, Israel (AP) — LOD, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $4.3 million.…

LOD, Israel (AP) — LOD, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $4.3 million.

The Lod, Israel-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 25 cents per share.

The communication components company posted revenue of $61.6 million in the period.

AudioCodes shares have decreased 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 61% in the last 12 months.

