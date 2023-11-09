Live Radio
Atyr Pharma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 4:08 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The biotherapeutics company posted revenue of $353,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIFE

