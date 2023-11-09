Atyr Pharma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.3 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The biotherapeutics company posted revenue of $353,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIFE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.