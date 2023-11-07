Atrion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.9 million. On…

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Allen, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.67.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period.

Atrion shares have dropped 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $335.96, a decline of 47% in the last 12 months.

