AtriCure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its third quarter.

The Mason, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $98.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.8 million.

AtriCure expects full-year earnings in the range of 74 cents to 76 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $394 million to $396 million.

AtriCure shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $35.01, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.

