Atmus Filtration: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported net income of $37.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The industrial filtration product company posted revenue of $396.2 million in the period.

Atmus Filtration expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.63 billion.

