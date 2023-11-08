Atmos: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $118.5 million.…

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share.

The natural gas utility posted revenue of $587.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $885.9 million, or $6.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.28 billion.

Atmos expects full-year earnings to be $6.45 to $6.65 per share.

Atmos shares have dropped 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $109.27, a rise of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

