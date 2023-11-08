Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $21.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Brentford, Britain-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The owner of electric power assets posted revenue of $304 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $322.4 million.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 32% in the last 12 months.

