Atlantic American: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The insurance company posted revenue of $44.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.58. A year ago, they were trading at $3.06.

