Aterian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its third quarter.

The Summit, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Aterian said it expects revenue in the range of $28 million to $32 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 31 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.06.

