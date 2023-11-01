Atara Biotherapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $69.8 million in its third quarter.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.30. A year ago, they were trading at $4.66.

