Astec Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $6.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The maker of equipment for building, paving and mining posted revenue of $303.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $329.5 million.

Astec Industries shares have declined 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

